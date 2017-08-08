Model-actress Lisa Haydon on Monday posted a breastfeeding image with her three-month-old son on social media, sharing how the experience has helped her get back in shape.

The Instagram photograph features Lisa breastfeeding son Zack Lalvani, who she had with husband Dino on May 17. In an accompanying post she stressed the importance of breastfeeding, on the last day of the World Breastfeeding Week.

She wrote: "I've gotten loads of posts asking about life after having my son, especially to do with weight and fitness. Seeing it's World Breastfeeding Week -- time to give some credit where credit is due."

Just days after delivering her baby, Lisa made an appearance at the Paris Fashion Week showcasing her svelte figure in a red designer dress with a plunging neckline.

Lisa says "breastfeeding has played such a big part in getting back into shape after giving birth to my baby.

"Breastfeeding has been challenging and time consuming (literally hours spent every day trying to stimulate milk supply), but it's such a beautiful way to bond and connect with your child plus all the nutritional benefits that your child gets from your milk," added the "Aisha" actress, who was also seen in films like "Queen" and "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil".

(Source: IANS)