Look who’s the new B-Town applicant to be paired opposite tall beauties

Mumbai: Casting for films and TV is indeed a tough process!

Looking for actors who are perfectly fitting into the bill of the character is a challenging task for casting directors.

Recently there was a report in a leading daily that highlighted the challenging process of casting. The report mentioned that Bollywood beauties Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are too tall for the talented hunks Shahid Kapoor and Aamir Khan.

Popularly known as the Shehenshah of Bollywood, megastar Amitabh Bachchan immediately came up with a job application to be paired opposite the tall actresses of the industry.

Big B, who is quite known for his good sense of humor, took to Twitter to post his job application in reply to the piece of report published in the leading daily.

Have a look at his tweet –

T 2617 - Job Application :

Name : Amitabh Bachchan

DOB : 11.10.1942, Allahabad

Age : 76 yrs

Credentials : worked in films for 49 years , IN APPROX 200 FILMS

Speaks ; Hindi, English, Punjabi, Bengali



HEIGHT : 6'2'' .. Available .. YOU SHALL NEVER HAVE HEIGHT PROBLEM !!! pic.twitter.com/7SBGedQNz9 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 17, 2018

What do you guys think about it? Do share your thoughts with us.