Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Look who’s the new B-Town applicant to be paired opposite tall beauties

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Feb 2018 01:45 PM

Mumbai: Casting for films and TV is indeed a tough process! 

Looking for actors who are perfectly fitting into the bill of the character is a challenging task for casting directors.

Recently there was a report in a leading daily that highlighted the challenging process of casting. The report mentioned that Bollywood beauties Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are too tall for the talented hunks Shahid Kapoor and Aamir Khan.

Popularly known as the Shehenshah of Bollywood, megastar Amitabh Bachchan immediately came up with a job application to be paired opposite the tall actresses of the industry.

What do you think of Amitabh Bachchan?

Big B, who is quite known for his good sense of humor, took to Twitter to post his job application in reply to the piece of report published in the leading daily.

Have a look at his tweet –

What do you guys think about it? Do share your thoughts with us. 

Tags > Amitabh Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of SAB TV's Saat Pheron Ki Hera Pheri

Launch of SAB TV's Saat Pheron Ki Hera Pheri
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Shiv-Sharanya turn Heer-Ranjha in Ek...

In pics: Shiv-Sharanya turn Heer-Ranjha in Ek Deewaana Tha
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Pooja Pihal
Pooja Pihal
Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Joker
Joker
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover

poll

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days