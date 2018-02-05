Looking forward to welcoming Rani to 'Comedy High School': Ram Kapoor

Actor Ram Kapoor, host of "Comedy High School", says the team is looking forward to have actress Rani Mukerji as a special guest on the show.

"The entire cast is a huge fan of the talented Rani Mukerji and are looking forward to welcome her on the show. We are sure it will be a full-on entertaining episode," Ram said.

Rani is due to appear on the forthcoming show of Discovery JEET to promote her movie "Hichki."

According to reports, Rani was supposed to be a part of the show's first episode, which now features Salman Khan.

However, a channel spokesperson said: "There has been speculation in the media that Rani dropped out at the last minute from the shoot of 'Comedy High School' because of ill health and we replaced her with Salman Khan.

"This is to clarify that like a true professional, Rani informed us a day prior that she would not be able to make the shoot as her back injury needed some more time to heal. Salman Khan was always scheduled to shoot the launch episode of 'Comedy High School'. We are delighted to hear that Rani is absolutely fine now and will be making an appearance on the show soon."

"Comedy High School" is a light-hearted take on society, culture, education and current affairs through a classroom-based set up. It has theme-based episodes.

The show's cast includes Ram, Gopal Dutt, Paritosh Tripathi, Krishna Bhatt, Jasmeet Bhatia and Deepak Dutta. It begins on February 17.