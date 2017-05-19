Hot Downloads

Shaminn
Shaminn
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Anubhav Srivastava
Anubhav Srivastava
Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander

quickie
Manoj Chandila

Great conversations are a turn-on for me: Manoj Chandila

more quickie Click Here

Slideshow

Shivangi Joshi celebrates birthday on Yeh Rishta...

Shivangi Joshi birthday celebration
more slideshows Click Here

pic of the day
Manish Goplani

Love Ka Double Dose

more pics Click Here

poll

Which jodi deserves to be BACK on Nach Baliye 8?

Which jodi deserves to be BACK on Nach Baliye 8?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show looks MOST promising?

Which show looks MOST promising?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Lovely to have worked with you on 'Baywatch': Priyanka to Pamela

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 May 2017 01:58 PM
19 May 2017 01:58 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, who currently awaits the release of "Baywatch", says it was lovely to work with Hollywood star Pamela Anderson in her maiden Hollywood film.

Anderson on Thursday night took to Twitter to thank Priyanka, who has lent her voice for the world's first robotic educational elephant.

"So happy Ringling won't have elephants in US. Hope India will do same. India. This video. Thank you Priyanka Chopra!" Anderson tweeted.

Priyanka replied: "I hope so too Pamela Anderson. So lovely to have worked with you on 'Baywatch'. Hope to see you soon."

Directed by Seth Gordon, "Baywatch" is based on the television series of the same name. The film also stars Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Jon Bass, Ilfenesh Hadera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and David Hasselhoff.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra, Pamela Anderson, Lovely, worked, Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Jon Bass, Ilfenesh Hadera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, David Hasselhoff,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top