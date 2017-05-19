Lovely to have worked with you on 'Baywatch': Priyanka to Pamela

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, who currently awaits the release of "Baywatch", says it was lovely to work with Hollywood star Pamela Anderson in her maiden Hollywood film.

Anderson on Thursday night took to Twitter to thank Priyanka, who has lent her voice for the world's first robotic educational elephant.

"So happy Ringling won't have elephants in US. Hope India will do same. India. This video. Thank you Priyanka Chopra!" Anderson tweeted.

Priyanka replied: "I hope so too Pamela Anderson. So lovely to have worked with you on 'Baywatch'. Hope to see you soon."

Directed by Seth Gordon, "Baywatch" is based on the television series of the same name. The film also stars Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Jon Bass, Ilfenesh Hadera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and David Hasselhoff.

(Source: IANS)