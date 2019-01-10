'Mad Max: Fury Road' sound mixer dead at 63, Katie Price admits she drove while banned, Zendaya to debut first collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger, and other Hollywood Updates

MUMBAI: Here we bring exciting updates from Hollywood industry to keep you amused.



'Mad Max: Fury Road' sound mixer dead at 63



Gregg Rudloff, who won Academy Awards for sound mixing Mad Max: Fury Road, The Matrix, and Glory and was nominated four other times, is dead. He was 63.



He died in Los Angeles on 6 January, reports leading publication.



A representative for the Los Angeles County Coroner's office said that the office is treating his death as a possible suicide with results of an autopsy pending.



Rudloff was nominated for an Oscar for American Sniper, Best Picture winner Argo, Flags of Our Fathers and The Perfect Storm.



He also won an Emmy for sound mixing An Early Frost in 1985.



Rudloff followed his father, sound engineer Tex Rudloff, into the business. The elder Rudloff was nominated for a sound Oscar for The Buddy Holly Story and had credits on They Shoot Horses, Don't They?, Taxi Driver, and Clint Eastwood's The Outlaw Josey Wales.



Gregg Rudloff's earliest credit was on 1982's Honkytonk Man for Eastwood, followed by Risky Business, Footloose, This Is Spinal Tap, Prizzi's Honor, Stand by Me and The Princess Bride during the next five years.



Later credits included Fried Green Tomatoes, White Men Can't Jump, Space Jam, Mr. & Mrs. Smith and Superman Returns.



In addition to Flags of Our Fathers and American Sniper, Gregg Rudloff worked on many other Eastwood films, including J. Edgar, Invictus, Gran Torino, Letters From Iwo Jima, True Crime and Absolute Power.



Katie Price admits she drove while banned



Singer Katie Price on Wednesday pleaded guilty to driving while she was disqualified.



Price appeared in the Crawley Magistrates Court and admitted to driving without third-party insurance, reported leading publication.



The magistrate said she wouldn't be allowed to drive until 8 April, and must also pay a total of 1,295 pounds in fines, costs and a surcharge.



She will also have to apply to have her driver's licence returned, without which she won't be legally allowed to drive.



The I Got You hitmaker was banned from the roads after police found her driving at 60 mph near her West Sussex home - 10 mph above the legal limit in February 2018.



Zendaya to debut first collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger in Paris



Actress Zendaya is set to debut her first collaboration with American clothing company Tommy Hilfiger during the Paris Fashion Week 2019.



Her collection will debut on 2 March, reports leading publication.



The actor, who launched her first clothing line in 2013, was announced as a global ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger in October 2018. Since then, she and the designer have been working together on the Tommy x Zendaya capsule collection.



The Paris show will combine the brand's "Americana heritage, Zendaya's confidence and optimism, and the city's iconic elements", according to leading publication.



All of the products featured in the show will be available for consumers in more than 70 countries around the world to purchase immediately after the catwalk.



Tommy Hilfiger has released a series of videos on social media teasing its upcoming show, in which a woman in casual clothing traipses around the French capital with a camera.



Hilfiger expressed his admiration for Zendaya's work ethic when the news of their partnership was announced last year.



"Zendaya has become a global icon, using fashion to make bold statements while always staying true to herself," he said.



"Our capsule collection will fuse her eclectic style with the Americana spirit of our brand."



Zendaya spoke about the positive impact fashion can have when discussing their collaboration.



"Fashion is more than just wearing cool clothes. It's a way to celebrate self-expression and individuality, which is extremely empowering," said the Spider-Man: Homecoming star.



Courteney Cox uncomfortable calling McDaid her 'partner'



Actress Courteney Cox says she is uncomfortable calling her beau Johnny McDaid a "partner".



The Friends alum has said that the struggle comes from the fact that the term is used by people to call their same-gender lover in her hometown of Alabama, reports leading publication.



During an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actress said that her boyfriend uses the word a lot.



"He's my partner, that's what he calls it, 'my partner'... I'm from Alabama, so you don't really say partner unless you're in the same sex... Saying partner is difficult for me," Cox told host Jimmy Kimmel.



She said the term has caused some confusion in the past.



"I was in Atlanta not that long ago and I was like, 'Oh, I'm supposed to meet my partner in section F,' and they were like, 'Oh, I'm sure she's going to be there, don't worry about it'," she laughed.



"Not that it matters, but it's just a different way to speak."



Cox and McDaid have been together since January 2014. They temporarily split in 2015 but they got back together again the next year.



Back in October 2018, Cox coyly responded to a question about their marriage plan by saying that they were married "in her heart". McDaid also responded sweetly when he was asked what that meant. He said, "We have one every morning when we look at each other."



Camila Cabello lets fringe dry behind her ears



Singers Camila Cabello has revealed her one styling tip that she does religiously -- dampening her fringe and tucking it behind her ears to get her signature 1970s look.



Speaking to InStyle magazine, Cabello said, "My go-to, even when I have a professional styling my hair, is to wet my bangs and let them dry by tucking behind my ears. They dry in this pillowy, curtain-type shape that gives off 1970s vibes. So easy, too!"



The Havana hitmaker has advised her fans to "get bangs" if they're thinking about it because "hair grows back" and it's an easy style to play around with, reports leading publication.



"I would tell someone that's thinking about getting bangs to go for it. Hair grows back, and even if you aren't thrilled with the results, that 'in-between' phase can be really easy to work around," she added.



‘The Sopranos' movie star teases upcoming prequel



Alessandro Nivola, star of the upcoming Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, said that Tony Soprano, the protagonist in the iconic series, will be a central character in the film.



Nivola told variety.com at the 20th anniversary of The Sopranos here on Wednesday, where the cast and creator David Chase held a panel discussion.



Nivola said Dickie Moltisani, whom he plays will be "the central character", and that the title references the name Moltisani, which means "many saints" in Italian. His character is the father of Christopher Moltisani (Michael Imperioli), who in the series is the protege of Tony Soprano, the Jersey mob boss portrayed by James Gandolfini.



In the show, Dickie is only mentioned by the characters and never seen, having died when Christopher was young. Nivola also revealed the setting and major relationships that will be depicted in the forthcoming film.



"It's set in 1967 with the backdrop of the race riots that were happening in Newark at that time, and the racial tension between the Italians and the blacks at that moment is a big part of the backdrop of the story," Nivola said.



The actor also said Chase, who is writing the upcoming film, told him that Dickie and Tony's relationship "is an important one in the film."



"Dickie, as he's mentioned throughout the Sopranos series, was an important figure in Tony's life," Nivola said. "He was a real mentor figure, because Tony's dad was is in prison a lot and Dickie didn't have any children until later in his life until his early 40s, and so he treated Tony like a surrogate son."



Nivola said getting this role, made him see that "there's something in the stars."



The Italian-American only found out after getting the job that The Sopranos used his grandfather's sculptures as the background in an episode from Season 2 that was shot in Naples, Italy.



(Source: IANS)