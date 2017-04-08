Hot Downloads

Made 'Ventilator' for my father: Priyanka Chopra

08 Apr 2017 04:28 PM

Actress-producer Priyanka Chopra, whose maiden Marathi production venture "Ventilator" has won three National Awards, says she made the film for her late father, Lt. Col. Ashok Chopra.

"Ventilator", a comedy-drama, won the awards in categories like Best Director for Rajesh Mapuskar, Best Editing for Rameshwar Bhagat and Best Sound Mixing for Alok De at the 64th National Film Awards, which were announced on Friday here.

"I'm so excited, happy and proud! Our first Marathi movie ‘Ventilator' won not 1, not 2, but 3 National Awards," tweeted Priyanka, who produced the film alongside her mother Madhu Chopra under their home banner Purple Pebble Pictures.

"We made this film for my dad and I couldn't have done it without Madhu Chopra and my production team! 75 speaking actors! Well done team. Congratulations Rajesh Mapuskar, Rameshwar Bhagat and Alok De," she added.

The film, featuring filmmaker-actor Ashutosh Gowariker in the lead role, tells the story of a joint family whose eldest and the most respected person goes into a coma few days before the Ganesh Chaturthi festival and is kept on a ventilator.

(Source: IANS)

