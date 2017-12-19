Madhur Bhandarkar takes the Mumbai local!

It was only last year that we saw the heartthrob, Ravi Dubey travelling by train. The eye-candy had to reach for rehearsals from the sets of Jamai raja and was getting late.

Not only him, there have been many celebrities who have got practical, travelled in economy class, metros and trains like the common man. Mind you, they still get paid handsomely; it’s just that on certain occasions they choose to be practical, either to save time or for preparing for their next role!

And recently, critically acclaimed Indian film director, script writer, and producer – Madhur Bandarkar chose to take the Mumbai local thereby ditching his luxury vehicle!

He posted a picture on Instagram:

That a pretty grounded attitude... Don’t you think so?