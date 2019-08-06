News

Madhuri Dixit celebrates 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

By TellychakkarTeam
06 Aug 2019 06:58 PM

MUMBAI: Hum Aapke Hain Koun, which starred the handsome Salman Khan and the beautiful Madhuri Dixit, is a cult classic. The film clocked 25 years yesterday, and even now, when fans watch it, it feels as good as the very first time. It earned around Rs 200 crores and became the highest-grossing Indian film of the time.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun celebrates Indian wedding traditions and explores the relationship between married couples and their families. The film has given us many iconic moments to cherish for life.

Celebrating the occasion, evergreen beauty Madhuri Dixit took to her social media handle and shared an adorable video as Nisha, her character from the film. Along with the post she wrote the caption, 'Recreating the moments of Hum Aapke Hain Koun on its 25th anniversary! This movie has given me memories that I can never forget. Nisha will always hold a special place in my heart  #SoorajBarjatya @rajshrifilms #25YearsOfHAHK.'

She also shared a short clip to begin the Gulel Challenge.

Check out the post here.

