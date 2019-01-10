Madhuri gets overwhelmed after watching her tribute act on Dance+4

MUMBAI: Madhuri Dixit “The way my life’s journey was depicted is so beautiful, even I could not have done it that well”



Madhuri Dixit, the most loved icon of the Indian cinema has been ruling the hearts of millions with her diverse characters, charming smile and perfect moves over the decades.Dancing Diva, who came as a celebrity guest on Dance+4 mesmerized everyone with her grace, beauty and dance moves. But amongst all the acts done on her memorable songs, a special tribute act presented by the contestants left her overwhelmed with emotions. The special tribute act on the medley of her chartbuster songs captured all the key milestones of her life, right from her birth to how her mother enrolled her into a dance class from the age of 3, like her debut into Bollywood at the tender age of 17 and her first film not working well, she had to struggle to make her mark and with the chartbuster song of ‘Ek Do Teen’ paved her way to success and since then there was no looking back for the Queen of Bollywood. The tribute act which showcased her inspiring journey and how her mother was her biggest support all throughout left her emotional as she shared that“The way these contestants have depicted my journey through dancing is simply amazing, all memories came alive once again. I was relived every moment and emotions again. I have been fortunate to collaborate with talented people and get good songs and choreographers. There is no substitute to hard work, I have tried to give my best in every role in my life, right from the being an actor, dancer, mother, wife”.



Superstar Madhuri, was floored with the talent on the show and joined them on stage on her memorable songs Ek Do Teen, Tamma Tamma, Mar daala, Mai Ni Mai and many more.