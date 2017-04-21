Madras High Court dismisses paternity suit against actor Dhanush

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday quashed a petition filed by a couple in the Melur magistrate court claiming that actor Dhanush is their biological son and should pay them a monthly maintenance of Rs.65,000.

Popular Tamil movie hero Dhanush, born to Tamil film director and producer Kasthuri Raja, is the son-in-law of actor Rajinikanth.

Last year, the couple -- Kathiresan and Meenakshi -- had filed the petition in the magistrate's court in Melur in Madurai district in Tamil Nadu.

The couple also submitted physical identification proof and the court had ordered medical examination.

The medical team after examining Dhanush refuted the identification marks submitted by the couple.

Dhanush had approached the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to set aside the proceedings in the magistrate's court saying that the case was aimed at extracting money from him.

On Friday, the high court allowed Dhanush's petition and as such the proceedings in the magistrate's court have been set aside.