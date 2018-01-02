Hot Downloads

Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt
Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

Slideshow

TV actors who failed to impress us as hosts

Ridhima Pandit
more slideshows Click Here

pic of the day
Happy 2018

Happy 2018!

more pics Click Here

poll

Which TV couple ruled your heart in 2017?

Which TV couple ruled your heart in 2017?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Maheck Chahal's bathtub scene leaked

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Jan 2018 06:28 PM
02 Jan 2018 06:28 PM | TellychakkarTeam

A bathtub scene of Maheck Chahal has been leaked online and the actress is not happy with this.

Maheck says the scene is from her forthcoming movie Nirdosh, which has been co-directed by Pradeep Rangwani and Subroto Paul. The film also features Arbaaz Khan and Manjari Phadnis.

"I was taken aback when a friend of mine bought this clip to my notice since it was shot for a particular scene for Nirdosh. I brought the same to the notice of my directors, Pradeep and Subroto, who are now looking into the matter," Maheck said in a statement.

"We had shot the scene with minimal people on sets and are trying to get our hands on the ones who leaked it. Being an actor, it's the first time I have ever shot a sensual scene. I don't know how to put my anger and anguish into words," she added.

Nirdosh, a murder mystery, is slated for a release on 19 January.

Previously, Maheck has featured in superstar, Salman Khan starrer Wanted and has even participated in television show, Bigg Boss season 5.

(Source: IANS)

  • face-book
  • gplus
  • linkedin
Tags > Maheck Chahal, Nirdosh, Pradeep Rangwani, Subroto Paul, Arbaaz Khan, Manjari Phadnis, Salman Khan, Bigg Boss season 5, forthcoming movie, Bathtub Scene Leaked,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top