Mahesh Bhatt gets extortion call, police resolve issue

By TellychakkarTeam
02 Mar 2017 02:19 PM
02 Mar 2017 02:19 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on Thursday morning said he had received an extortion call from an unidentified caller, who threatened to harm his family. The matter was put an end to by the Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh police.

The filmmaker tweeted: "A bolt from the blue in the form of an extortion call and threat to my family was nipped in the bud by the Maharashtra and UP police in tandem. Gratitude."

Mahesh, on Wednesday, reportedly received calls by an unidentified caller, who demanded a sum of Rs 50 lakh and threatened to kill his daughter-actress Alia and wife Soni Razdan, if he didn't pay the demanded amount.

(Source: IANS)

