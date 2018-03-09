Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Mahesh Bhatt pays tribute to Sridevi

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Mar 2018 11:07 AM

Mumbai:Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has paid tribute to late actress Sridevi, whom he misses dearly.

During an episode of 'India's Next Superstars,' Bhatt inspired some of the aspiring actors by sharing a story about Sridevi while shooting with the actress for his film 'Gumrah' (1993), a statement said.

He said, "While shooting for 'Gumrah,' we had to shoot a water sequence for which Sridevi was needed. I was informed that she is down with fever and we might have to postpone the shoot." 

"Worried about her health, I met her in her room and requested her that we continue shooting when she is fine because her condition was really bad. To my surprise, she refused to postpone the shoot," he added.

What do you think of Mahesh Bhatt?

Talking about her hard work, he said: "Sridevi shot inside water for hours with fever and didn't say a word because she was so professional. I salute her spirit and I miss her dearly."

Sridevi passed away following an accidental drowning in a bathtub in her hotel room in Dubai on February 24.

Tags > Mahesh Bhatt, Sridevi Kapoor, Gumrah, Filmmaker, Bollywood, India's Next Superstars,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

.

Recent Video
09 Mar 2018 09:44 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Terence Lewis mimics his co-judges on #TC Challenge
Terence Lewis mimics his co-judges on #TC... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Popular TV characters and their 'Spec'...

Aditi Rathore
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Monica Bedi
Monica Bedi
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Karan Tacker
Karan Tacker
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta

poll

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show are you looking forward to?

show
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days