Mahira Khan appalled by the ‘silly stuff’ floating around about Pakistani actor Javed Sheikh

22 Feb 2018 02:06 PM

Mumbai: The entertainment township and its fanatics would be well aware of the legendary actor Javed Sheikh. The Pakistani actor, director and producer definitely needs no introduction. While people have a lot of good to speak about him, a recent award function happened to subject him in a bad light.

We are talking about the much-loved Raees actress Mahira Khan who recently won the Lux Style Award in the Best Actress category for her role in the movie 'Verna.' While she was on stage to collect the same, she could be seen turning away as Javed Sheikh tried to kiss her on the cheek while giving her the award. The video started floating around and this has left Mahira appalled to an extent that she took to Twitter to express her disappointment:

What do you think about Mahira Khan and Javed Sheikh?

What do you have to say about this piece of controversy floating around?

