Makarand Deshpande to voice villain's character in ‘Hanuman Da Damdaar'

Actor Makarand Deshpande has lent his voice to the character of Vishrava, the villainous character in Hanuman's life, in the forthcoming animated film "Hanuman Da Damdaar" that is set to release in May.

While superstar Salman Khan will give voiceover for the older Hanuman in the Ruchi Narain directorial, other artistes involved in the project include Raveena Tandon, Javed Akhtar, Kunal Kemmu and Vinay Pathak.

Under the production of R.A.T Films, "Hanuman Da Damdaar" is scheduled to release on May 19.

Makarand was last seen in Hindi film "Pratichhaya" and Malyalam projects like "Pulimurugan" and "Kuttikalundu Sookshikkuka".

