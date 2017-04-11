Hot Downloads

Make those with mental illness feel safe, loved: Deepika Padukone

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Apr 2017 11:06 AM
11 Apr 2017 11:06 AM | TellychakkarTeam

Actress Deepika Padukone, who runs the Live Love Laugh Foundation, has urged people to provide love and care to those suffering mental illness.

Having battled depression at an early stage in her career, the actress started the Live Love Laugh Foundation with the aim to create awareness, de-stigmatise depression and encourage those afflicted with mental health issues to seek help.

On World Health Day last week, Deepika joined hands with the Karnataka government to spread the message.

Talking about this, she said in a statement: "Depression can strike anyone regardless of their age, background or economic status. Unfortunately, those who suffer from depression and other mental health issues face prejudice and discrimination."

Recent initiatives by the government show that the authorities are committed to addressing and combating the imposing challenge that depression presents. I hope together we create an environment where people afflicted with mental illnesses feel comfortable, safe and loved."

After making her Hollywood debut with the film "xXx: Return of Xander Cage" earlier this year, the actress is busy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historic period drama "Padmavati", which also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

(Source: IANS)

