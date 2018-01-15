Home > Movie News > Movie News
Makers confirm the global release of 'Padmaavat' on January 25

15 Jan 2018 11:33 AM | TellychakkarTeam

After months of resistance, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat", earlier titled "Padmavati", will finally see the daylight. The film will open to audiences globally on January 25 the makers of this historical saga formally announced on Sunday.
 

Bhansali hopes the audience enjoys the much-awaited movie, that he calls a tribute to the bravery of the Rajputs.

The period drama will release in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It has received a U/A certificate after incorporating five modifications -- including title change as suggested by the censor board.

Bhansali said in a statement: "'Padmaavat' is a dream come true for me. I have always been fascinated by the stories of honour, valour and vigour of our great Rajput warriors that have been captured so beautifully in our literature and this movie is my homage to those glorious stories."

"I would also like to thank the entire film fraternity for supporting Viacom18 and Bhansali Productions through the entire production and pre-release phase and hope they like the film they so supported."

The makers, Bhansali Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures, have said the film is based on 16th century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi's epic poem "Padmavat". It stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji.

It will be the first Indian film to have an IMAX 3D release.

Paramount Pictures will distribute the film across select international markets, including non-traditional territories.

