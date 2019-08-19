Malaika Arora’s fun time with Farhan Akhtar and girl gang at a bash

MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most talked about couples in B-town. They are often spotted on dinner or lunch dates and attending parties together. With their chemistry, they are setting couple goals for their fans.



Now, their fans are naturally curious to know about their wedding plans. So, they are always asked as to when is their wedding. Time and again, Arjun and Malaika have said that they are in no hurry to get married. That said, from getting snapped together in Mumbai to jetting off for their romantic vacay, Arjun and ladylove Malaika are often papped together but amidst all their photos, what always catches our attention is their social media PDA. Yes, whenever Arjun posts a picture on Instagram, Malaika is the first one to drop a comment and in the latest, Arjun and Malaika were seen fighting over photo credits as they indulged in some Insta PDA. Recently, Arjun and Malaika were papped arriving at Ritesh Sidwani’s birthday party and today, Malaika took to social media to post an inside picture from the bash. In the photo, Malaika is seen posing with Ritesh Sidwani, Farhan Akhtar and her girl gang but we totally miss Arjun Kapoor in the frame.