Malaika Arora’s take on ‘right lover’

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora has shared a post on love, tagging Arjun Kapoor on it.

"'Right Lovers'. The right lover will never cause anxiety. You will feel at peace. they will cease the war in your chest and fill the bones with nectar," Malaika shared in an Instagram story.

The two are currently vacationing in New York. Malaika publicly expressed her love for Arjun on his 34th birthday on June 26 by sharing a loved-up photograph in which they can be seen holding each others' hand.

"Happy birthday, my crazy, insanely funny and amazing Arjun Kapoor. Love and happiness always," she wrote.

Apart from her love life, Malaika is setting vacation goals among her fans by sharing moments from the vacation.

Malaika on Wednesday left her social media followers drooling over her photographs.

"What you looking at?," Malaika captioned the images in which she can be seen wearing a white tee paired with a shrug and heart-shaped sunglasses.

