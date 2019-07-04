News

Malaika Arora’s take on ‘right lover’

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Jul 2019 12:53 PM

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora has shared a post on love, tagging Arjun Kapoor on it.

"'Right Lovers'. The right lover will never cause anxiety. You will feel at peace. they will cease the war in your chest and fill the bones with nectar," Malaika shared in an Instagram story.

The two are currently vacationing in New York. Malaika publicly expressed her love for Arjun on his 34th birthday on June 26 by sharing a loved-up photograph in which they can be seen holding each others' hand.

"Happy birthday, my crazy, insanely funny and amazing Arjun Kapoor. Love and happiness always," she wrote.

Apart from her love life, Malaika is setting vacation goals among her fans by sharing moments from the vacation.

Malaika on Wednesday left her social media followers drooling over her photographs.

"What you looking at?," Malaika captioned the images in which she can be seen wearing a white tee paired with a shrug and heart-shaped sunglasses.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Instagram, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
04 Jul 2019 03:24 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Mukul Dev reveals secrets from the sets of 21 Sarfarosh
Mukul Dev reveals secrets from the sets of 21... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Dance India Dance judge Kareena Kapoor grooves to...

Dance India Dance judge Kareena Kapoor grooves to Raat Ka Nasha song
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Lara Dutta
Lara Dutta
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Sameeksha Sud
Sameeksha Sud
Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Sonal Handa
Sonal Handa

past seven days