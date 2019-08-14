Malaika Arora is smitten by THIS photo of Arjun Kapoor

MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most talked about couples in B-town. They are often spotted on dinner or lunch dates and attending parties together. They are setting couple goals with their chemistry.



Earlier, there were reports about the duo dating, but they never accepted back then. It was on Ki & Ka actor Arjun Kapoor’s birthday that 45-year-old Malaika Arora made her relationship Insta official when she posted a birthday note for Arjun. A few days back, Arjun and Malaika had jetted off to Melbourne to attend the Indian Film Fest of Melbourne and during the event, Arjun turned possessive boyfriend to Malaika when the host of the show, Karan Tacker, was flirting with Malaika and Arjun intervened and asked Karan to flirt with some other lady. That said, yesterday, Arjun had posted a solo photo on Instagram which was clicked in Melbourne, and Malaika left a comment on the photo as she wrote ‘Melbourne’ with a heart emoticon. Well, we are sure that having spent some memorable in Melbourne, it has some fresh memories in your heart.



Take a look below: