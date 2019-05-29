Malaika Arora trolled for showing off her ‘unshaved underarms’

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora, who is one of the fittest and stylish celebrities in B-town, never fails to give her fans some fitness goals. A yoga enthusiast, the lady often shares her stylish and bold pictures on her social media handles.

Her fans shower her with praises. However, sometimes, she also gets trolled for her pictures. Her latest picture also attracted hatred from trolls.

Recently, Malaika posted a picture from one of her photo shoots. In the photo, she can be seen striking a pose with her hands up. As soon as she shared the picture, trolls started slamming her for her ‘unshaved underarms’. Check out some of their nasty comments on the picture:

Malaika rarely pays attention to them. This time too she ignored the negativity of the haters as she has not responded to the trolling yet.