Mallika Sherawat, Kalki Koechlin, Shakti Kapoor and others to share their “Story” on Zee5

Mumbai:Zee Media’s newly launched digital platform Zee5 is rolling out a new show titled 'The Story.' The show will be an amalgamation of fiction and non-fiction. The show will feature celebrities talking about an incident of their life, which will be reconstructed by the same actors.

The series is produced by Victor Tango, a firm that has marked its presence in the industry with popular shows like TVF Tripling, Tere Liye Bro, It’s Not That Simple and such. The production house will collaborate with Tanvi Bookwala. The Story will comprise of standalone episodics that will revolve around the stories narrated by the chief celebrity, who will also re-enact themselves.

For the first episode which is already on air, the makers have roped in Swara Bhaskar. For the other episodes big names like Mallika Sherawat, Kalki Koechlin, Shakti Kapoor have already shot for the other episodes. Internet sensation Sumit Vyas is also going to be a chief star in one of the episodes.

The makers are also in conversation with Hindi film actress, Soha Ali Khan. Mallika Dua is also supposed to be a part of one of the episodes.

Out of the above-mentioned names, Mallika, Kalki, Shakti, Sumit have already shot for the episodes.

The production house Victor Tango, is doing commendable work while tapping on the fiction and non-fiction on traditional and new media at the same time. With this unique concept, let’s see if the show does wonders.

