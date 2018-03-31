Manasi Joshi Roy, Manoj Pahwa and Ayesha Raza in ‘Student of the Year 2’

Mumbai: The upcoming installment of Student of the Year has kept everyone excited. And TellyChakkar has been in the forefront in updating our readers about the sequel. Earlier, we had reported about hot actor Aditya Seal and talented diva Gul Panag being a part of the next part. Now, TellyChakkar has more updates about the film that features Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria in primary roles.

According to our well-placed sources, the flick will also feature actress Manasi Joshi Roy. The 42-year-old actress is still remembered for her role in TV serials like Saaya, Gharwali Uparwali and such. According to our information, she will play an integral part in the storyline. The actress, who is married to popular TV actor Rohit Roy, was last seen in Star Plus’ Dhhai Kilo Prem.

Besides Manasi, the movie will also see two talented actors who made a name for themselves in the industry through their great work. 54-year-old Manoj Pahwa, best known for his iconic role of Bhatia in Office Office (2001) and who via his 45 plus films has enchanted the audience, is also a part of the film. Ayesha Raza Mishra, an actress who became a sensation post her stint in digital shows like Band Baja Baaraat, plays a pivotal character in it. Mishra, last seen in the blockbuster Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, might play Pahwa’s wife in the movie.

Though there’s no concrete information about their characters, a little birdie informs, “Manoj and Ayesha may play a couple and parents of Tiger Shroff.”

Are you excited for the film? Comment below your excitement.