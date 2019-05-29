Mandana Karimi to star with Sunny Leone in THIS horror comedy

MUMBAI: Mandana Karimi, who is known for films like Main Aur Charles and Kyaa Kool Hain Hum, has bagged a new project. She has signed for a horror comedy titled Coca Cola.

Directed by Prasad Tatikeni and produced by Mahendra Dhariwal, Paramdeep Singh Sandhu and Chirag Dhariwal, the film will see her playing a character with grey shades.

An elated Mandana said about the film to the media, "It’s a very interesting story and I have never done something like this before. I am looking forward to start the shoot.”

Coca Cola also stars Sunny Leone in the lead role. On sharing the screen space with her, Karimi said, “I have met her at few events that we did together. She is lovely. We have a huge surprise for the audience through this film.”

The film will go on floors this month.