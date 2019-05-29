News

Mandana Karimi to star with Sunny Leone in THIS horror comedy

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 May 2019 02:39 PM

MUMBAI: Mandana Karimi, who is known for films like Main Aur Charles and Kyaa Kool Hain Hum, has bagged a new project. She has signed for a horror comedy titled Coca Cola.

Directed by Prasad Tatikeni and produced by Mahendra Dhariwal, Paramdeep Singh Sandhu and Chirag Dhariwal, the film will see her playing a character with grey shades.

An elated Mandana said about the film to the media, "It’s a very interesting story and I have never done something like this before. I am looking forward to start the shoot.”

Coca Cola also stars Sunny Leone in the lead role. On sharing the screen space with her, Karimi said, “I have met her at few events that we did together. She is lovely. We have a huge surprise for the audience through this film.”

The film will go on floors this month.

Tags > Mandana Karimi, Coca Cola, Sunny Leone, Main Aur Charles and Kyaa Kool Hain Hum, Paramdeep Singh Sandhu and Chirag Dhariwal, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
28 May 2019 07:31 PM | TellychakkarTeam
I have no suggestion to give Pearl as he has the charms to handle his co-stars- Aparna Dixit
I have no suggestion to give Pearl as he has the... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
28 May 2019 04:06 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Benafsha Soonawalla and Ahsaas Channa take up the 'Guess the spice' challenge
Benafsha Soonawalla and Ahsaas Channa take up the... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Paul Walker
Paul Walker

past seven days