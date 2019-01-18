News

'Manikarnika...' to be screened for President

MUMBAI: A special screening of Kangana Ranaut-starrer "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi" will be organised for President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises has arranged the screening on Friday.

"We are extremely honoured, glad and proud that the President will be watching this film before its theatrical release. I congratulate team ZEE Studios for getting this opportunity and I wish them all the success," Punit Goenka, Managing Director and CEO of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises, said in a statement.

Led by the company's movies business -- ZEE Studios, the screening will be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre. It will be attended by the movie's cast as well.

"Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi" captures the life story of Rani Laxmibai. Kangana will be bringing her life alive on the big screen.

Kangana says Rani Laxmibai is a national hero.

"Our entire team is really looking forward to present 'Manikarnika...' -- a story about Rani Laxmibai's strength and bravery for an Independent India, to the most important entity of the Republic of India -- our President," said the actress, who has directed the film with Krish.

To this, Shariq Patel, CEO at Zee Studios, added: "It is an honour and a matter of pride for us that the President will be watching our work, before its theatrical release. We are extremely excited to present this labour of love to him."

The film also stars Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Danny Denzongappa, Suresh Oberoi and Jisshu Sengupta in key roles.


Produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti, the movie will release on January 25.

(Source: IANS) 
 
Tags > Manikarnika, Kangana Ranaut, The Queen of Jhansi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Punit Goenka, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, TellyChakkar, Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Danny Denzongappa, Suresh Oberoi, Jisshu Sengupta,

