Manmadhudu 2: Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rakul Preet Singh grace pre release event

MUMBAI: The makers of Manmadhudu 2 organised a grand pre-release event of the film in Hyderabad. The event was graced by Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rakul Preet Singh, veteran actress Lakshmi, and others.

Naga Chaitanya also graced the event. The Majili actor was all praise for the team and wished good luck to the director Rahul Ravindran. Manmadhudu 2 is also a special film for Chay as his wife Samantha Akkineni will be seen in a cameo role. The filmmaker attended the pre-release event with wife Chinmayi Sripaada. Chinmayi also shared a few pictures from the event on her social media handle. Rakul was spotted in a bodycon dress with a cutout detailing and dramatic ruffled sleeves, looking stylish. Manmadhudu 2 also stars Keerthy Suresh along with Samantha in a cameo. Produced by Annapurna Studios, the film is all set for a grand release worldwide on 9 August.

Take a look at some of the pictures from the grand night.