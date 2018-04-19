'Manmarziyan' will have good connect with youth: Taapsee

MUMBAI: Actress Taapsee Pannu, who has finally wrapped up filming for Manmarziyan, says the project will connect well with the youth of today.

The Anurag Kashyap directorial, which also features Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal, is a love story set in Punjab, India.

"This film has truly unleashed the madness within. I was taken back to the days where we used to visit Punjab often with family and the nostalgia helped me connect with my character even better,” Taapsee said.

“I am extremely kicked to see audience's reaction to this film because I strongly believe it will have a good connect with the youth," she added.

(Source: IANS)