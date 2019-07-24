News

Masaan taught me the most IMPORTANT LESSON of my life: Vicky Kaushal

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Jul 2019 07:33 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood is going through a phenomenal transition.

Today, makers are churning out content that is more relatable and realistic than fiction. They have started prioritizing scripts and have proved that in the end, the script is the king. One film that has stood out and gained immense appreciation is Masaan, which released in 2014. It had social relevance and the twist of a love story, all in one.

The film also starred Vicky Kaushal, and as it completes 4 years today, Vicky shared a heartfelt message that stated how days before he started filming, he would sit there watching dead bodies being burnt one after another. Regardless of whether they were dark, fair, rich, ugly, or poor, they all turned into the same colour of ash. That’s when he learned the most important lesson of his life.  

He also mentioned that his job was to put life into his character, Deepak, but it eventually happened the other way around.

His last film Uri was based on the surgical strikes conducted by India on the terrorists across LOC and was a massive hit.

Check out his post here.

We wish Vicky more luck and success in life!

Tags > Vicky Kaushal, LOC, phenomenal transition, Bollywood, Regardless, fiction, Deepak, Uri, Flim, . Tellychakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

  • Priyanka Chopra[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Priyanka Chopra wears...
  • DiCaprio, Pitt to clash with Akshay, John on Aug 15[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    DiCaprio, Pitt to clash...
  • Himesh Reshammiya releases first song 'Heeriye' from his upcoming movie 'Happy Hardy and Heer'[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Himesh Reshammiya...
  • Revealed: Salman's love interest in 'Dabangg 3'[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Revealed: Salman's...
  • Steel Banglez's 'futuristic music' for 'Brahmastra'[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Steel Banglez's...
  • Singham' still roars: Ajay Devgn[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Singham' still roars...

Recent Video
24 Jul 2019 08:13 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Shubhi Joshi & Ashi Singh reveal secrets about co-star Randeep Rai
Shubhi Joshi & Ashi Singh reveal secrets... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
24 Jul 2019 07:09 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Rannvijay Singh reveals secrets about his co-star Sunny Leone
Rannvijay Singh reveals secrets about his co-star... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Roshni Chopra
Roshni Chopra
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaleen Malhotra
Shaleen Malhotra
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Asmita Sood
Asmita Sood
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra

past seven days