Masaan taught me the most IMPORTANT LESSON of my life: Vicky Kaushal

MUMBAI: Bollywood is going through a phenomenal transition.

Today, makers are churning out content that is more relatable and realistic than fiction. They have started prioritizing scripts and have proved that in the end, the script is the king. One film that has stood out and gained immense appreciation is Masaan, which released in 2014. It had social relevance and the twist of a love story, all in one.

The film also starred Vicky Kaushal, and as it completes 4 years today, Vicky shared a heartfelt message that stated how days before he started filming, he would sit there watching dead bodies being burnt one after another. Regardless of whether they were dark, fair, rich, ugly, or poor, they all turned into the same colour of ash. That’s when he learned the most important lesson of his life.

He also mentioned that his job was to put life into his character, Deepak, but it eventually happened the other way around.

His last film Uri was based on the surgical strikes conducted by India on the terrorists across LOC and was a massive hit.

Check out his post here.

We wish Vicky more luck and success in life!