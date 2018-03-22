Home > Movie News > Movie News
Maths was my most feared subject: Hrithik

22 Mar 2018 01:27 PM

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who is playing a mathematician - Anand Kumar in his upcoming film Super 30, says he used to fear maths as a subject during his school days.

After students reacted positively to the Class 12 mathematics exam on 21 March, Hrithik tweeted: "I hear that today's maths paper in CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) 12 exam was easier than earlier years. Three cheers to the board for this. Maths was probably the most feared subject of my student life! Ironically currently I am having a fun time playing a maths teacher."

Directed by Vikas Behl, Super 30 is currently being shot and is scheduled to release next year.

(Source: IANS) 

