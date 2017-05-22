Hot Downloads

News

Maybe it's time to join social media: Aishwarya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 May 2017 12:01 PM
22 May 2017

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has so far stayed away from social media, is considering joining the celebrity bandwagon on the platform.

"I think the time has come to join social media as everyone is asking me. Thank you for your enthusiasm and I will surely consider the suggestion," Aishwarya said during a video call with the media here from Cannes.

The actress's father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan and husband Abhishek Bachchan are quite active on social networking platforms, and keep in touch with their fans through them.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bollywood, actor, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan,

