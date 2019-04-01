Meet versatile actor Behram Rana!

MUMBAI: There are thousands of actors who play supporting roles to the protagonists, give the film a new lease of credibility, and are as, if not more, talented than the main leads. However, they do not receive as much fame and stardom as they deserve. Here, we present a list of some of the most significant Indian television and Bollywood actors, who we hope eventually get their due in the future.



Talented actor Behram Rana has featured in many popular films like Race 3, Yuvraaj, Guzaarish, Housefull 2, and Agneepath.



From playing a don and a musician to a Parsi aristocrat and a captain, Behram has proved his versatility on the big screen. He is also into modelling, pens down short poems, and is very good at abstract painting.

Not many are aware Behram Rana is the father of actor Rushad Rana, who is again a popular name in the TV space.



For the first time, the father and son will be sharing screen space together!



Yes, Behram and Rushad will soon be seen in an advertisement of a popular brand.



On working with his son for the first time, Behram shared, ‘We are like friends in real life, so shooting for this advertisement come very naturally. How we bond at home is reflected on screen. Also, I want to mention that I am in the acting space because of Rushad. So the credit goes to him for whatever roles I take up. Along with acting, I am equally into my paintings. Given a chance, I would like to work in a show along with Rushad.’



Keep up the good work, Behram!