Meghna Malik joins Bidita Bag in an upcoming film written by Kapil Sharma

TV thespian Meghna Malik will soon bid adieu to her well-liked character Ammaji from Colors’ popular daily Laado 2. After wrapping up with the shoot, the talented TV actress will soon commence her next project. The actress has signed a film under the banner Antara Creations LLP, created by TV actor turned producer Neeraj Bhardwaj of Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame.

The crime-thriller will feature model-turned actor Bidita Bag in the forefront, while Malik will play the other lead. Bidita who hails from West Bengal has been in the industry since 2011, however, she became a sensation post her stint as Phulwa opposite Nawazzudin Siddiqui in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz (2017). The 26-year-old actress was all over the news, when she replaced Chitrangda Singh in the motion picture. In the untitled film, Bag has an intense role of a sharp, smart and a seductive rural woman.

According to our information, the narrative chiefly revolves around two strong and intelligent women who can outwit anyone. The two principal characters will be played by Bidita and Meghna. Their cat and mouse chase forms the crux of the narrative.

Interestingly, this will be Meghna’s first outing as a central character in a feature film, wherein she will essay a police officer. Apparently, another TV actress Mita Vashisht was initially supposed to do the part however, due to date issues she had to back out.

Besides that, the screenplay, dialogue and the story is written by actor cum writer Kapil Kaustubh Sharma, who has some good amount of work in his resume. Sharma was been credited as the writer for the highly controversial Dunno Y series. Recently, he also completed the second season of his upcoming web-series Love Live Screw Ups, starring Zeenat Aman. He is directing, writing and acting in the project.

The movie is directed by Manoj Singh, a veteran technician from the TV space. He is known for directing thousands of episodes for TV serials. This will be his debut as a film director. The project will go on floors on 6 February and will wrap up by the month of March in a 30 day spell. It will be extensively shot in Alwar and other parts of Rajasthan.

Here's wishing Meghna Malik and the rest of the team all the very best for their upcoming movie!