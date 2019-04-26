Mehr was unaware of Gabriella being pregnant with Arjun Rampal’s child

MUMBAI: Arjun Rampal took everyone by surprise when he took to social media and announced that he was expecting his first child with his live-in girlfriend Gabriella with the most adorable caption.



Soon after their post, their close friends couldn’t wait to shower their love and wishes on the couple. While it has come as a surprise to everyone, it’s been said that the Paltan actor had kept many in the dark, including his close friends and wife Mehr Jesia too.



According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, it’s being said that Mehr, who along with Arjun announced their separation in May last year, has taken her husband’s good news rather sportingly. The reports suggest that the couple did their best to keep this under wraps for the last six months. Mehr's friends say that even though they haven’t filed for divorce yet, Mehr has come to terms with the fact that Rampal has moved on personally.



A close friend to Mehr told the tabloid, 'They are still working out the financial terms of the separation. Mehr is a wonderful mother and wants to do what works best for her children.'