Milind Soman to feature in fitness show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Apr 2019 01:25 PM

Mumbai:  Model-actor-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman is coming up with a fitness-based web series.

The seven-episode series titled Listerine "Maximize Your Day" will highlight Milind's fitness regime in which he will be seen emphasizing on the need for holistic health and wellness and how important it is to maintain proper physical as well as oral hygiene.

"Many of us want to live a healthier lifestyle, but we think it is just about physical fitness or following a particular way of eating. Besides all this, there are parts of daily routine that we don't pay enough attention to - like the hygiene of our mouth," Milind said in a statement.

"Our mouth is the gateway to our body and is actually the first step to being healthy. That's why I am very particular about my daily oral hygiene routine and strongly recommend that everyone make that extra effort."

"Maximize Your Day" will stream on Hotstar from Wednesday.

Source: IANS 

