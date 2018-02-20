Minissha Lamba: My character in Tenali Rama will be very interesting to watch

Mumbai:A new twist awaits the fans of Tenali Rama. An assassin is hired by the enemy kingdom of Vijayanagar to harm King Krishna Dev Raya.

Beautiful Bollywood actress Minissha Lamba will play the character of the Assassin Chandrakala, a Vishkanya, who has poisonous blood. Chandrakala is a beautiful woman and can entice her enemy with her beauty. From a very young age, she has been raised on a carefully crafted diet of poison and antidote, and that's why she has become immune to poison. Over the years, her body has become venomous.

Chandrakala will be entering Vijaynagar and plot her way to get close to the King. She will be using Tathacharya (Pankaj Berry) as a gateway into the palace and slowly gain the trust and friendship of Queen Tirumalamba to murder the king. A master in disguise, Chandrakala will be seen in various different attires who is ready to go to any height to complete her mission.

Will Chandrakala succeed in her evil plans? Will Tenali come to know about her ulterior motive and save the king?

Speaking on the track, actor Minissha Lamba playing Chandrakala said, “I have always been excited about playing fun characters and taking up challenging work. In Tenali Rama, my character is sultry and mysterious. I am playing the role of the antagonist Chandrakala, which is going to be very interesting to watch.”