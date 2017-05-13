Hot Downloads

Miranda Kerr, Evan Spiegel are getting married

13 May 2017
Supermodel Miranda Kerr and her Snapchat founder and fiancé Evan Spiegel are set to marry soon.

"Kerr and her fiancé are poised to get married imminently. The supermodel's family has already flown into Los Angeles from Australia," usmagazine.com quoted a source as saying. 

The former Victoria's Secret Angel, 34, and the Snapchat founder, 26, announced their engagement in July 2016 after more than a year of dating. 

Kerr revealed the news by posting an Instagram photograph of her classic round diamond ring. "I said yes!" she captioned the photograph. The couple met in 2014. 

According to the source, the couple will have "an extravagant wedding, in true Evan style".

This will be the second marriage for Kerr, who was previously married to actor Orlando Bloom from 2010 to 2013. They co-parent their six-year-old son, Flynn.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Miranda Kerr, Evan Spiegel, Usmagazine.com, get married, Orlando Bloom, Victoria's Secret,

