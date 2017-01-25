Hot Downloads

Shaminn
Shaminn
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji
Sweta Keswani
Sweta Keswani
Shabana Azmi
Shabana Azmi
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

pic of the day
Galaxy Of Stars!

Galaxy Of Stars!

more pics Click Here

Slideshow

Launch of Rising Star on Colors

Launch of Colors' Rising Star
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which TV actress looks stunning in a bridal avatar?

Which TV actress looks stunning in a bridal avatar?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which TV show are you excited to watch?

Which TV show are you excited to watch?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Misha, better than anything I could ever ask for: Shahid Kapoor

By TellychakkarTeam
25 Jan 2017 12:01 PM
25 Jan 2017 12:01 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actor Shahid Kapoor on National Girl Child Day shared a message saying that his daughter Misha is better than anything he could ever ask for.

On National Girl Child Day, which was on Monday, Shahid took to Twitter to share the message.

"Misha is better than anything I could ever ask for. Every girl is truly a blessing to the entire family. Happy National Girl Child Day all," the actor tweeted on Monday night.

Shahid, who is married to Delhi based Mira Rajput, welcomed Misha on August 26 last year.

On the film front, Shahid is currently shooting for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmavati" alongside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. He will also be seen in "Rangoon", which has been directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Misha, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Sanjay Leela Bhansali,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top