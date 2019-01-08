Mishika Chourasia bags the lead role in Pahlaj Nihalani's next- I love you Boss!

MUMBAI: After starring as the lead against Govinda in the upcoming film 'Rangeela Raja', Mishika Chourasia will now star as the lead in Pahlaj Nihalani's next- I love you boss!

The movie promises a big star cast and will be multi lingual. The shoot of the movie will happen in one schedule in London.

Commenting on the same, Pahlaj Nihalani said, "This subject is very close to my heart since Kangana and I couldn't land on this project. Since then I was in search of highly talented girl for this particular subject, which actually took ten years to find a fresh talent for this, which I got in my film Rangeela Raja working with Mishika therefore I had to come to the conclusion that Mishika fits very well into this character."