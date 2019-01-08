News

Mishika Chourasia bags the lead role in Pahlaj Nihalani's next- I love you Boss!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Jan 2019 04:17 PM

MUMBAI: After starring as the lead against Govinda in the upcoming film 'Rangeela Raja', Mishika Chourasia will now star as the lead in Pahlaj Nihalani's next- I love you boss! 

The movie promises a big star cast and will be multi lingual. The shoot of the movie will happen in one schedule in London. 

Commenting on the same, Pahlaj Nihalani said, "This subject is very close to my heart since Kangana and I couldn't land on this project. Since then I was in search of highly talented girl for this particular subject, which actually took ten years to find a fresh talent for this, which I got in my film Rangeela Raja working with Mishika therefore I had to come to the conclusion that Mishika fits very well into this character."

Tags > Mishika Chourasia, lead role, Pahlaj Nihalani, next, I love you Boss, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Recent Video
08 Jan 2019 06:43 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bela aka Surbhi Jyoti to die in Naagin3
Bela aka Surbhi Jyoti to die in Naagin3 | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Celeb galore at Mohsin Khan's sister Zeba...

Celeb galore at Mohsin Khan's sister Zeba's wedding
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Hrithik Roshan
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Harshad Arora
Harshad Arora
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Sudeepa Singh
Sudeepa Singh
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain

poll

Which show do you enjoy watching?

Which show do you enjoy watching?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Dipika Kakar deserved to win Bigg Boss 12?

Dipika Kakar
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days