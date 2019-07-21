Mishti's Day Out With Kids!

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Mishti Chakraborty, who was last seen as Kashibai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, is a kindred spirit as she recently shot with underprivileged children for Vibha organization for free.



A source close to the actress informs, “Mishti recently shot with a bunch of underprivileged children for an advertisement. The actress denied taking any professional fee for the ad shoot.”



She took to social media to share a picture from the shoot and captioned it, “A rare day when shooting is more than profession or entertainment. For the cause of betterment of the underprivileged children to in association with @Vibha_org. More info coming soon.”



Vibha is an organization that aims to make a difference to the life of underprivileged children in India. The talented was approached to be the brand ambassador by the organization.