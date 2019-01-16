'Mission: Impossible' 7, 8 to be shot back-to-back, Kathleen Turner says she is ageing well, Sam Smith undergoes surgery, and other Hollywood Updates

MUMBAI: Here we bring exciting updates from Hollywood industry to keep you amused.

I'm ageing well: Kathleen Turner

Actress Kathleen Turner has shunned botox and plastic surgery because she does not want to end up like singer-actress Cher.

"Faye Dunaway once told me that if I did not start plastic surgery by the time I was 40, it would be too late. And I said, 'Well fine, I won't do it then.' I don't want to be a Cher, where my face never changes or moves. At the moment I think I'm ageing rather well," Turner told leading publication.

The War of the Roses star feels lucky she was only considered to be a sex symbol "for a while".

"I was considered a sex symbol only for a while. I fought my way out of it very quickly. The power of my attractiveness for years was indeed an asset. But that did not control my choices at all," she said.

Turner is disappointed that she is not taken as seriously as her male counterparts.

She said, "Some of my stories have dimmed. I've sometimes felt invisible but I think that's not limited to being an actress. A lot of older women feel that. We're not taken as seriously as many men. But I have found, in a way, it's mostly exciting. I love teaching.

"I do master classes in universities. And I love directing. This past year doing a full-length cabaret for the first time was a whole new area to explore. There will come a time when I may not physically be able to do eight shows a week. Fine. I will teach more. Write more books.

Sam Smith undergoes surgery

Singer Sam Smith on Tuesday underwent a surgery to remove a stye from his left eye.

Before getting operated, the Pray singer took to social media and told his fans that he was "scared" of surgery, reported leading publication.

He also posted photographs of his swollen eye and captioned it as "Stye with me".

"So. I'm getting it operated on in 20 minutes. I'm f**king scared and also super hyped that I get to wear the pirate patch," he wrote.

However, he later said he was being "super dramatic".

The multiple Grammy Award winner has dealt with more serious health issues in the past, including mental health and anxiety.

'Serenity' asks a lot from audience: Anne Hathaway

Actress Anne Hathaway says the complexities of her upcoming film Serenity asks a lot from the audience.

The Devil Wears Prada star took to Instagram to explain the complexities of the "lushly intelligent" movie and advised that a discussion after watching the movie will be required for film, which she said is made for adults who are "into" things that "don't come standard", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Alongside a photograph of her standing topless with actor Matthew McConaughey behind her, Hathaway captioned the post, "Matthew and I are learning our film Serenity isn't easily broken down into sound bytes. I really like movies like that, but just in case I am in the minority, here are some reasons why I think you should see it:

"I find Serenity to be a thrilling, ambitious, violent, spiritual, erotic, charged, dark, damning, contradictory, maddening, lushly intelligent film from the brilliant mind of Steven Knight.

"It asks a lot of the audience. It exists outside cut-and-dry, black-and-white moralising, beyond the realm of 'thumbs up' and 'thumbs down', 'it sucked', 'it was badass', etc. It will need some analysis and conversation after. Good."

She further described the film as a "sexy, surreal, modern noir for grown ups who are into things that don't come standard".

"If that sounds like you, I hope you'll consider giving us your time and attention," she said.

'Mission: Impossible' 7, 8 to be shot back-to-back

Actor Tom Cruise has said Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 will be shot back-to-back for summer 2021 and 2022.

The first six films have made more than $3.5 billion at the box office. So, it was hardly a surprise when Cruise announced on Tuesday that parts seven and eight will soon be on their way, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Both he and director Christopher McQuarrie confirmed the next two instalments of the action films will be filmed back-to-back, scheduled to arrive in two and three years' time.

Cruise has starred in all the six instalments as IMF agent Ethan Hunt.

Besides Cruise, there is no word on casting yet. However, Ving Rhames, the only other person to star in all six so far as Luther Stickell is expected to return.

Simon Pegg, who played technician Benji Dunn in the most recent four, is also likely to reprise the role.

Anna Faris congratulates Pratt on engagement

Chris Pratt's ex wife Anna Faris has congratulated the actor on his engagement to girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Faris hit Instagram to comment one day after Pratt shared that he had popped the question to Schwarzenegger following just seven months of dating, reported leading publication.

The Mom actress, 42, wrote on his post, "I'm so happy for you both!! Congratulations!"

Faris and Pratt, 39, split up in August 2017 after eight years of marriage and have remained friendly exes for the sake of their son Jack, six.

They tied the knot in July 2009 when they eloped to Bali, Indonesia on a whim and they finalised their divorce just three months ago in October 2018.

A host of stars also congratulated Pratt and Schwarzenegger including her mother Maria Shriver, 63, who described them as "two loving kind caring spiritual people."

Faris has also found a new love. She has been dating cinematographer Michael Barrett, 47, since October 2017.

(Source: IANS)