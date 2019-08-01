News

Mithun's youngest son Namashi to debut in Santoshi rom-com

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Aug 2019 08:37 PM

MUMBAI: Mithun Chakraborty's youngest son Namashi has wrapped up the shoot of his debut film, Rajkumar Santoshi's romantic comedy, "Bad boy".

"Bad Boy" also marks the debut of producer Sajid Qureshi's daughter Amrin opposite Namashi. The film reportedly belongs to the genre of Santoshi's previous romo-coms "Phata Poster Nikhla Hero" and "Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani".

"Bad Boy", which was completed in just 60 days, has been shot mostly in Bengaluru and Mumbai. The makers are now planning to shoot a few songs abroad.

"It was a very challenging shoot but Rajkumar completed filming the movie in just 60 days, much ahead of schedule. We just have to shoot the songs now and after that we will be ready to start post-production," producer Sajid Qureshi said.

Mithun's elder son Mahaakshay Chakraborty had tried his luck in Bollywood, after making his debut with "Jimmy" in 2008. Namashi steps into Bollywood eleven years later. The release date of 'Bad boy' is yet to be announced.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Mithun Chakraborty, Rajkumar Santoshi, bad boy, Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Jimmy, Mahaakshay Chakraborty,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
01 Aug 2019 09:12 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Siddharth Kumar Tewary talks about his upcoming show Luv Kush
Siddharth Kumar Tewary talks about his upcoming... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Kartik and Vedika’s mehendi ceremony in Yeh Rishta

Kartik and Vedika’s mehendi ceremony in Yeh Rishta
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Anubhav Shrivastava
Anubhav Shrivastava
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Faisal Sayed
Faisal Sayed
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma

past seven days