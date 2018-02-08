This model called Sonakshi Sinha a cow

Mumbai: Who knew that Sonakshi Sinha and Manish Malhotra were BFFs! And while they sat on the couch probed by the host, Neha Dhupia, they did end up spilling a few beans. On a segment on BFFs with Vogue on COLORS INFINITY, Sonakshi Sinha admitted to being a victim of body shaming by a model and celebrity.



In the midst of the fun filled rapid-fire, Sonakshi went on to narrate an incident where she was body shamed when she walked the ramp initially. The otherwise bubbly actress pulled on a serious face and said that while she was walking the ramp, a celebrity model who was also a columnist called her a Cow. Saying “What is this cow doing on the catwalk…?” On asking again for a name, Manish Malhotra who is Sonakshi’s BFF prompted saying, “ahh Shamita Singha!”



The actress who has always been in the radar of fashion police for her weight, ended agreeing with Neha who said that “it isn’t nice…!”

What do you think of Sonakshi Sinha?