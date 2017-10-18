Apologizing for supporting demonetisation, actor Kamal Hassan said he will again salute Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he also accepts that the note ban was a mistake.

In an article in the Tamil magazine Anandavikatan, the actor said accepting and correcting mistakes is a marker for great leaders which Mahatma Gandhi was able to do.

Hassan said Modi should not be stubborn in arguing that the rabbit he had caught has three legs.

On his initial support for the demonetisation of 1,000 and 500 rupee notes, Hassan said he had welcomed the move and tweeted that it should be supported regardless of party affiliation.

"I thought people should bear with minor irritants in the goal to eradicate black money," he wrote.

The actor said his friends and those who know economics had called him and criticised his support for demonetisation.

Hassan said he later thought that demonetisation was good but the manner in which it was implemented was wrong.

He said now there were voices saying demonetisation was a deception and the weak response from the government raises serious doubts about the scheme.

(Source: IANS)