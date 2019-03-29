News

Most actors have crocodile skin: Soha Ali Khan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Mar 2019 06:18 PM

She has been in the industry for almost 15 years and comes from a family full of popular names including Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Actress Soha Ali Khan says showbiz is not meant for thin-skinned people.

She feels most actors have a "crocodile skin".

Soha made her acting debut with "Dil Maange More" in 2004. She was later seen in films like "Rang De Basanti", "Khoya Khoya Chand", "Tum Mile" and "Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns" among others.

Asked if the acting profession comes with insecurities, Soha said in a statement to media over: "People come with insecurities and the profession will exacerbate them if you are an insecure person. If you are made of thin skin, this is not the place for you or you will toughen up very fast."

"Most actors have crocodile skin and most people on social media, I think have crocodile skin. Because if you post something on social media and actually read the comments, some people will just be destroyed, but then you get used to it and like most human beings do, you adapt," added the actress, who was here earlier this month for her association with BBLUNT.

Soha feels being content is important.

"You tend to realise that you can't make everyone happy and the most important person you need to make happy is yourself," she said. 

Stardom comes with an expiry date, has that thought ever crossed Soha's mind?

"No, life comes with an expiry date and stardom cannot be taken seriously because honestly when you go, you are not going to take your awards with you or your money with you. I mean people say that you leave behind something but I have seen enough famous people being forgotten and not being taken seriously," said the 40-year-old actress.

Soha, who is married to actor Kunal Kemmu, asserted that a lot should not be given away for glory.

"People have short memories and they want to know the current favourite flavour of the month and that's what life is now. So, I would say don't sacrifice too much for stardom, it's important to be happy in life. 

"If stardom makes you happy, great, but if it makes you unhappy then maybe you need to re-look at things," said the mother of one. 

With over a decade dedicated to Hindi filmdom, Soha has not had an easy ride. 

She says there have been ups and downs but she has "grown as a person and as an actor". 

"I have always wanted more opportunities. I feel like I have not been tapped fully as an actor but most greedy actors feel that way. I love my job; I have always enjoyed my career to be a part of my life and my entire life. I have always craved a balanced life... Being self-employed and being an actor gives you the flexibility to do something like that," said Soha.

Source: IANS 

Tags > Most actors, crocodile skin, Soha Ali Khan, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
29 Mar 2019 07:43 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Divyanka and Vivek Dahiya take up the #TCShakeALeg
Divyanka and Vivek Dahiya take up the #... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim enjoy vacation in...

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim enjoy vacation in Dubai
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Radhika Madan
Radhika Madan
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Vipul Roy
Vipul Roy
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Tina Desai
Tina Desai
Meer Ali
Meer Ali

past seven days