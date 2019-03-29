Most actors have crocodile skin: Soha Ali Khan

She has been in the industry for almost 15 years and comes from a family full of popular names including Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Actress Soha Ali Khan says showbiz is not meant for thin-skinned people.

She feels most actors have a "crocodile skin".

Soha made her acting debut with "Dil Maange More" in 2004. She was later seen in films like "Rang De Basanti", "Khoya Khoya Chand", "Tum Mile" and "Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns" among others.

Asked if the acting profession comes with insecurities, Soha said in a statement to media over: "People come with insecurities and the profession will exacerbate them if you are an insecure person. If you are made of thin skin, this is not the place for you or you will toughen up very fast."

"Most actors have crocodile skin and most people on social media, I think have crocodile skin. Because if you post something on social media and actually read the comments, some people will just be destroyed, but then you get used to it and like most human beings do, you adapt," added the actress, who was here earlier this month for her association with BBLUNT.

Soha feels being content is important.

"You tend to realise that you can't make everyone happy and the most important person you need to make happy is yourself," she said.

Stardom comes with an expiry date, has that thought ever crossed Soha's mind?

"No, life comes with an expiry date and stardom cannot be taken seriously because honestly when you go, you are not going to take your awards with you or your money with you. I mean people say that you leave behind something but I have seen enough famous people being forgotten and not being taken seriously," said the 40-year-old actress.

Soha, who is married to actor Kunal Kemmu, asserted that a lot should not be given away for glory.

"People have short memories and they want to know the current favourite flavour of the month and that's what life is now. So, I would say don't sacrifice too much for stardom, it's important to be happy in life.

"If stardom makes you happy, great, but if it makes you unhappy then maybe you need to re-look at things," said the mother of one.

With over a decade dedicated to Hindi filmdom, Soha has not had an easy ride.

She says there have been ups and downs but she has "grown as a person and as an actor".

"I have always wanted more opportunities. I feel like I have not been tapped fully as an actor but most greedy actors feel that way. I love my job; I have always enjoyed my career to be a part of my life and my entire life. I have always craved a balanced life... Being self-employed and being an actor gives you the flexibility to do something like that," said Soha.

Source: IANS