News

Mouni, Rajkummar wrap up 'Made in China' shoot

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 May 2019 05:06 PM

Mumbai:  Actors Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy has wrapped up shooting for their upcoming film "Made in China".

Mouni on Monday took to Instagram, where she shared a series of photographs from the film's wrap up party. The two actors can be seen cutting a cake which has "Film wrap Made in China" written on it. 

The actress captioned the image: "Oh what a trip! 'Made in China'"

"Made in China" is being directed by Mikhil Musale and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

The film will feature Rajkummar as a struggling Gujarati businessman and Mouni as a feisty wife.

It will mark the Bollywood debut of Gujarati director Mikhil Musale, whose 2016 thriller-drama "Wrong Side Raju" bagged the National Award for Best Feature Film in Gujarati.

The film is slated to release on August 30. 

Source: IANS

Tags > Mouni Roy, Rajkummar Rao, Made In China, Instagram, Dinesh Vijan, Gujarati businessman, Bollywood debut of Gujarati director Mikhil Musale, Wrong side Raju, National Award for Best Feature Film in Gujarati, Tellychakkar.,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
21 May 2019 02:47 PM | TellychakkarTeam
I hope Ahan and Akshay's son Aarav are friends - Sunil Shetty
I hope Ahan and Akshay's son Aarav are... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Wedding fever in Naagin 3

Wedding fever in Naagin 3
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Paras V Chhabraa
Paras V Chhabraa
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Rithvik Dhanjani
Rithvik Dhanjani
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna

past seven days