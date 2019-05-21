Mouni, Rajkummar wrap up 'Made in China' shoot

Mumbai: Actors Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy has wrapped up shooting for their upcoming film "Made in China".

Mouni on Monday took to Instagram, where she shared a series of photographs from the film's wrap up party. The two actors can be seen cutting a cake which has "Film wrap Made in China" written on it.



The actress captioned the image: "Oh what a trip! 'Made in China'"



"Made in China" is being directed by Mikhil Musale and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.



The film will feature Rajkummar as a struggling Gujarati businessman and Mouni as a feisty wife.



It will mark the Bollywood debut of Gujarati director Mikhil Musale, whose 2016 thriller-drama "Wrong Side Raju" bagged the National Award for Best Feature Film in Gujarati.



The film is slated to release on August 30.

