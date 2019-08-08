Mrunal Thakur took INSPIRATION from them to play a journalist in Batla House

MUMBAI: After making a place for herself in the telly land, Mrunal Thakur stepped into the world of Bollywood last year with Tabrez Noorani's Love Sonia. She later surprised her fans by bagging a lead role in Vikas Bahl’s Super 30 opposite Hrithik Roshan. After wooing the audience with her performance in the film, now she is geared up for the release of Batla House.



Batla House will feature her alongside the handsome John Abraham. In an interview, Mrunal has shared her experience of how it was playing the role of John’s wife and a journalist in Batla House. Speaking about playing this role, Mrunal told BT, “Playing Nandita was challenging, because along with being a wife, she is also a journalist. There are situations in the story, where she has to present the news of the encounter, in which her husband (a police officer) is involved. It becomes tougher when the news gets sensationalised, and she has conflict of opinions with her bosses.”



She further added, “Given the situation she is in, Nandita has to switch off emotionally when she is in front of the camera as a journalist — portraying her inner conflict was definitely a challenge. Also, this role was different, as I had to play a strong woman. Earlier, I have always played a victim, or a naive girlfriend. So, to get into the skin of the character, I took inspiration from a few real-life journalists.”

Helmed by Nikhil Advani, Batla House is all set to release on 15 August.

