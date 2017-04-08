Hot Downloads

'Mubarakan' team wraps up shoot

By TellychakkarTeam
08 Apr 2017 07:12 PM
08 Apr 2017 07:12 PM | TellychakkarTeam

The shoot of Anees Bazmee's "Mubarakan" has been wrapped up in London, with veteran actor Anil Kapoor bidding goodbye to the team on an emotional note.

Anil shared a photograph on Twitter on Saturday and captioned it: "It's a wrap! Saying goodbye to the Mubarakan family and this gorgeous city is like saying goodbye to family and home."

The movie, slated to release on July 28, also features Anil's nephew Arjun Kapoor.

"Mubarakan" had a 50-day shoot schedule in London, and some happy memories of the shoot found their way on social media courtesy the cast and crew.

The entire team even had a pre-wrap party.

The film will feature Arjun in a double role as Charan Singh and Karan Singh, while Anil essays his uncle Kartar Singh.

Apart from them, the film also stars Athiya Shetty and Ileana D'Cruz.

Athiya will be seen in the role of a simple Punjabi girl in the movie, produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions with Ashwin Varde and Murad Khetani's Cine 1 Studios.

(Source: IANS)

