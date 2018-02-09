Home > Movie News > Movie News
Mukul Dev, Deepshikha, Aman in 'Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle'

Mumbai: TellyChakkar has another exclusive piece of news from the Rajniesh Duggal and Krushna Abhishek’s upcoming film 'Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle.' Earlier, we reported about Sanjay Dutt’s niece Nazia Hussain being the female lead of the film.

TellyChakkar has now got its hands on the other primary cast of the film. Popular and known faces from the television industry are a part of the upcoming comedy film. Indian television and film actor Mukul Dev, plays a prominent part in the film. 

The 47-year-old actor who made his debut with TV series Mumkin (1996) has had a roller-coaster journey in both the mediums. The actor who is still the fittest was last seen in Nirdosh (2018) and is currently seen in 21 Sarfarosh Saragarhi 1897.

Bigg Boss fame Deepshikha Nagpal, is also on board for the film. Deepshikha, 41, was a contestant in the 8th season of the controversial reality show. Indian television anchor, actor and personality Aman Verma will also feature in the movie. Verma is best known for hosting the famous game show Khulja Sim Sim (2001) and was also a participant in the 9th season of Bigg Boss.

(Also Read: Sanjay Dutt’s niece Nazia Hussain in Rajniesh-Krushna starrer 'Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle')

Not much is known about their character, however, their presence is confirmed by a credible source. Not only these TV actors the film will also have popular comedians Sunil Pal and Khayali. Both the yesteryear stand-up comedians were part of many TV shows and will be back in action with the movie.

As we already reported, the motion picture directed by debutant Vinod Kumar has already wrapped up the shooting.

Are you excited for the film? Excited to see the funny Krushna and hot Rajniesh together in the film?

Meanwhile stay tuned to TellyChakkar, for all the latest gossips, happenings and updates from the telly land. 

past seven days