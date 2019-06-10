News

Multi-lingual actor, Jnanpith winner Girish Karnad dead

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jun 2019 11:32 AM

MUMBAI: Jnanpith award winner, multi-lingual actor, well-known theatre personality and noted playwriter Girish Karnad passed away here on Monday, an official said. He was 81.

"Karnad died at his home at around 8.30 a.m. due to age-related symptoms," an official in the Karnataka Chief Minister's office said to the media.

The veteran actor is survived by his son Raghu, a writer and journalist.

According to a family source, Karnad succumbed to multi-organ failure at his residence at Lavelle Road in the city's upscale locality near the famous Cubbon Park.

In a career spanning six decades, Karnad acted mostly in Kannada and Hindi films, which were in mainstream and off-beat genres. He also featured in television serials, including the famous "Malgudi Days", based on the works of renowned Indian English author, R.K. Narayan.

Born on May 19, 1938 at Matheran near then Bombay (Mumbai) and educated at Sirsi in Karnataka's coastal town, Karnad composed many plays and acted in some of them such as "Tughlaq" and "Hayavadana". 

His last play "Rakshasa Tangadi", was published last year.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, former Prime Minister and Janata Dal-Secular supremo H.D. Deve Gowda and Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D.V. Sadananda Gowda has offered their condolences.

Source: IANS

Tags > Multi-lingual actor, Jnanpith winner, Girish Karnad, dead, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, R.K. Narayan, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Actors Cricket Bash's success party

Actors Cricket Bash's success party
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
08 Jun 2019 03:51 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Married or Not? Tina Datta busts the myth around her marriage
Married or Not? Tina Datta busts the myth around... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Priya Arya
Priya Arya
Amit Sareen
Amit Sareen
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma

past seven days