Hot Downloads

Parakh Madan
Parakh Madan
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Aasma Siddiqui
Aasma Siddiqui
Kunwar Amar
Kunwar Amar
Shakti Mohan
Shakti Mohan
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Aasma Siddique
Aasma Siddique
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

Recent Video
14 Apr 2017 09:15 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Agniphera cast gets witty
Agniphera cast gets witty | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
14 Apr 2017 09:10 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Yeh Rishta team lauds technicians and crew
Yeh Rishta team lauds technicians and crew | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Which 'Oberoi' couple is your favourite?

Which 'Oberoi' couple is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which newly married couple is your favourite?

Which newly married couple is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Mumbai court issues warrant against Sanjay Dutt

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Apr 2017 11:15 AM
17 Apr 2017 11:15 AM | TellychakkarTeam

A local court here on Saturday issued a bailable warrant against Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt over not appearing before it in a case filed against him by film producer Shakeel Noorani back in 2013.

Noorani had filed a complain four years ago, alleging that he had received threatening calls from the underworld on behalf of Sanjay to drop a case.

The case related to a monetary dispute in which Noorani had claimed that Sanjay had committed to play the lead role in a movie titled "Jaan Ki Baazi", but didn't keep his word.

Now, the bailable warrant issued against the actor is because Sanjay hasn't appeared in court.

Noorani's lawyer Neeraj Gupta told IANS: "We had filed this matter in 2013 against Sanjay Dutt because my client was getting underworld threats to drop the case which was filed against the actor.

"We had approached police and no action was taken. So we approached the magistrate court and in 2013, Sanjay was issued the summons. At that time, he wasn't coming to court and he was issued a warrant. But just 4-5 days later, he had to surrender in court (for another case). So that time, it got cancelled.

"Even after coming out of the jail, he didn't come to court. February 7, 2017 was the last date of the case. We wanted a warrant to be issued that time itself, but the court said let's give onne more chance.

"Today was another date, but he or his advocate didn't come. So we have got a warrant issued."

Gupta said now if Sanjay comes before the court to get the warrant cancelled, they will oppose it.

"And if he doesn't come, we will collect the warrant and give it to police to execute it."

An official statement from Sanjay's spokesperson read: "This case has been going on since a long time and the present situation has arisen because of the communication lapse between our lawyers and us.

"We respect the urgency shown by the honourable court regarding our attendance/representation and we would take immediate measure to rectify the situation."

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Mumbai High Court, Sanjay Dutt, Noorani, IANS, Neeraj Gupta,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top